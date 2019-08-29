Sterling Capital Management Lifted Cummins (CMI) Holding by $4.97 Million; Pioneer Investment Management Increases Stake in Avery Dennison (AVY)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 85,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 361,918 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.90M, up from 276,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 153,953 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 140.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 31,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 54,105 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, up from 22,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $149.43. About 716,556 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 40,790 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $66.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) by 184,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Record Sales Were Not Enough As Cummins Falls Short Of Wall Street Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 51,955 are held by S&T Bancshares Pa. 8,491 were reported by Anderson Hoagland And. Adams Asset Advisors Llc invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bbva Compass Bancorp has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Violich Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 13,500 shares. Orrstown has invested 1.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 12,338 are owned by Jennison Assocs Ltd. Van Eck Assoc invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Marshfield Associates invested in 5.01% or 518,344 shares. Hamlin Capital Management invested in 1.53% or 218,106 shares. Florida-based Edmp Inc has invested 1.47% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The California-based Ww Investors has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd owns 1,602 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Avery Dennison’s Q1 mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$110, Is It Time To Put Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Avery Dennison (AVY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.