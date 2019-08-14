Sterling Capital Management Increases Stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC); Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Increased Super Micro Computer Com (SMCI) Position

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) by 70.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 33,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 81,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 47,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 943,578 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (SMCI) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 182,353 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.52M, up from 3.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Super Micro Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 12,067 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 06/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Super Micro Computer, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Preliminary Financial Information; 13/03/2018 – SUPERMICRO® ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT PANEL GRANTED COMPANY’S REQUEST TO EXTEND AUTOMATIC 15-DAY STAY OF SUSPENSION FROM NASDAQ; 03/05/2018 – Super Micro Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 32c; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 05/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Super Micro: Remains Delinquent in Filing Annual Report, Qtrly Reports; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 08/05/2018 – Supermicro Showcases Innovative Resource Saving Technology at Data Center Expo Tokyo 2018

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C’s Black Diamond Wealth Platform Integrates with RIA in a Box’s MyRIACompliance Software to Provide Real-Time Updates – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Tech Picks as US & China Head for a Likely Trade Deal – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Eze Expands Its Reach In 2018 – PRNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 3,394 shares to 7,168 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,788 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 197,066 shares. Hightower Limited holds 28,408 shares. 5,549 were accumulated by Regions. Alps Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 8,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 3,337 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 22 shares. 4,496 are owned by First Manhattan Co. Argent Tru has 4,758 shares. Ami Asset has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Brant Point Investment Management Lc stated it has 1.26% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Valinor Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.48 million shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.08% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.32% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 818,118 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinese Hardware Hack Opens Speculative Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on October 07, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Supermicro® Announces Suspension of Trading of Common Stock on Nasdaq and its Intention to Appeal – Business Wire” published on August 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why You Should Ignore The Noise On Super Micro – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018. More interesting news about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Tech Stocks to Watch Amid the Chinese Spying Scandal – Investorplace.com” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Super Micro -26% on another report about malicious chips – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 46,243 shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $78.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 17,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Sleep Number Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold SMCI shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 8.37 million shares or 30.75% more from 6.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush & Company reported 100,501 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.15% or 71,200 shares. Snow Management LP holds 0.47% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) or 348,520 shares. Moreover, Pzena Invest Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com has 831,702 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 1.45% or 3.91M shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Lc accumulated 68,556 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 2,250 shares. Herald Invest Management Ltd reported 1% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 5,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) for 580 shares. Oaktree Capital LP reported 2.00M shares or 0.8% of all its holdings.