Sterling Capital Management Increases Position in Hershey Co/The (HSY); As Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Share Price Rose, Advent Capital Management Boosted Holding by $301,008

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 37,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 115,267 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 77,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 1.19 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by 81.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 12,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 28,080 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 15,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hershey Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.18. About 192,615 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR

