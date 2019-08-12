Sterling Capital Management Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $96.33 Million as Stock Rose; Falcon Point Capital Cut Jack In The Box (JACK) Stake by $346,761; Stock Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 4,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 67,881 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, down from 72,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.34. About 103,168 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 487.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 504,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 607,723 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.62 million, up from 103,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $208. About 460,375 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 21,480 shares to 15,290 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) by 7,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.08M for 21.87 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 46,653 shares to 352,483 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc. by 24,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

