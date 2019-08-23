Sterling Capital Management Increased Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake; Umb Bank N A Has Lifted Position in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $7.85 Million

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 721.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 70,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 79,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 9,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 506,491 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 3671.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.67 million, up from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 3.39 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines to fly nonstop from the US to India for first time in a decade; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 187,300 were accumulated by Maverick Cap Ltd. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). New Vernon Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 8,028 shares. Washington Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 3,637 shares. Mai Capital holds 4,997 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset has 134,951 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 42,037 are held by Euclidean Technologies Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Business Svcs Inc holds 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 4,344 shares. Ent Corporation invested in 31 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4.64M shares. Gemmer Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 411 shares. Moreover, Bowen Hanes And has 0.17% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 73,824 shares. Barnett & reported 50,030 shares. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 44,312 shares to 157,628 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) by 7,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,400 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US transport chief names aviation safety advisory panel – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Delta Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delta, Virgin Atlantic To Expand Cargo Network Between U.S. And U.K. – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Announces Sale of Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG) by 32,357 shares to 14,720 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust S&P 500/Barra (IVE) by 2,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,358 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).