Sterling Capital Management Increased Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Stake; Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Sellers Increased By 2.6% Their Shorts

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) stake by 22.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 9,491 shares as Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST)’s stock rose 16.70%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 51,400 shares with $2.04M value, up from 41,909 last quarter. Casella Waste Systems Inc now has $2.14B valuation. The stock increased 7.44% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 737,875 shares traded or 118.18% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) had an increase of 2.6% in short interest. KALU’s SI was 454,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.6% from 442,700 shares previously. With 111,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)’s short sellers to cover KALU’s short positions. The SI to Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s float is 2.92%. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.28. About 137,008 shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 19/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Teams with Professional BusinessWomen of California to Empower Female Career Development; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housing Investments in the U.S; 16/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 14/05/2018 – CBA Adds Santander Mexico, Exits Kaiser Aluminum: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Old MacDonald Has a Cow at the California State Fair Kaiser Permanente Farm; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Kaiser Permanente’s (CA) Rev Bond Rating to ‘AA-‘ from ‘A+’ Per New Criteria; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housin; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Permit Expansion at Its WasteUSA Landfill – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuverra Environmental leads industrial gainers; Charah Solutions only loser – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying Casella Waste (CWST) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Casella Waste Systems has $5200 highest and $36 lowest target. $44’s average target is -2.05% below currents $44.92 stock price. Casella Waste Systems had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. Raymond James maintained Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) on Monday, August 5 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) stake by 12,680 shares to 72,620 valued at $6.47M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 46,400 shares and now owns 23,546 shares. Welltower Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Limited Liability Com invested 0.14% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Keybank Association Oh reported 6,154 shares stake. Dorsey Wright & holds 1,028 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 111,924 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 0.21% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 1.39 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 303,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 489,490 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brant Point Mgmt Lc owns 40,096 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 41,736 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 5,766 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com owns 9,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus Lc has 0.27% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 215,556 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $56,479 activity. 7,036 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares with value of $56,479 were bought by Heald Christopher.

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Names Leo W. Gerard to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KALU) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KALU) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Kaiser Aluminum Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 14.57 million shares or 1.75% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 9,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 300,813 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 84,400 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust stated it has 7 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 8,380 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech owns 39,851 shares. Amer International Gp accumulated 12,008 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0% or 98,849 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 8,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 28,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 381,577 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU).