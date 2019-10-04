Sterling Capital Management Holds Stake in Dexcom (DXCM); Genworth Financial (GNW) Shares Rose While New Generation Advisors Has Boosted by $1.75 Million Its Holding

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 584,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24 million, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 1.38M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 25,410 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, up from 17,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.72% or $8.52 during the last trading session, reaching $157.41. About 1.02M shares traded or 19.71% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 13,538 shares to 3,479 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 5,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,830 shares, and cut its stake in Life Storage Inc.

