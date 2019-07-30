Sterling Capital Management Holding In Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Was Has Lifted; As Bristol (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tradition Capital Management Upped Its Position

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) by 70.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 33,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 47,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 16.70% or $9.97 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 14.39M shares traded or 924.44% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 23,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,821 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 105,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 11.00 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 4,392 shares to 58,326 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

