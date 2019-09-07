Sterling Capital Management Has Upped Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $4.08 Million; Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stock Rose While Winfield Associates Raised Position

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 159.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 46,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 75,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 29,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14,256 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $65.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 268,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 811,991 shares, and cut its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Inc reported 180,250 shares. Franklin Res invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Albert D Mason accumulated 20,988 shares. Hitchwood Mngmt Lp has 1.60M shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 3,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 34,299 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 78,001 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 9,116 are held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 134,597 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 5,858 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 0.14% or 94,312 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co reported 33,675 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt owns 120,900 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 253,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

