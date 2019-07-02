Sterling Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $2.47 Million; Dalton Investments Has Boosted Holding in Ternium Sa (TX) by $459,000

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,700 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 132,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 344,452 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 201.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 94,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 47,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 5.46M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 60,142 shares to 52,861 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,882 shares, and cut its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc stated it has 10,294 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 47,131 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 554 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 101,840 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 175 were reported by Moody Comml Bank Trust Division. Tcw holds 37,400 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.85% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 400,589 shares. White Pine Inv reported 110,570 shares stake. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership owns 12,014 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The California-based First Republic Investment has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.1% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 730 are owned by Regions Fincl. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 719,206 shares to 488,297 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,710 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB).