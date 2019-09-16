Sterling Capital Management Has Trimmed Zendesk (ZEN) Holding by $1.13 Million; Forte Capital Maintains Holding in Bank New York Mellon (BK)

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 12,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 72,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, down from 85,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 1.78M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 9,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 33,316 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 23,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 3.21M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/03/2018 – 11GJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 99WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B; 17/05/2018 – 42CG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment; 01/05/2018 – 40HW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smaller Institutions Focused on Traditional Equity, Fixed Income; 19/04/2018 – 76TG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 12ZZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 65BY: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 49OI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer National Registered Advisor Incorporated owns 0.28% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 11,239 shares. First Eagle Invest Mngmt holds 2.45% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 17.96 million shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl holds 0.13% or 5.43 million shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 24,309 were reported by Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Johnson Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 8,799 shares. Advisory Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Whittier Tru holds 13,028 shares. Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 201,200 shares. Virtu Lc holds 0.07% or 26,235 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & holds 0.06% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 9,977 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 64,975 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 76,207 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Golub Ltd reported 631,941 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 47,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $313.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 4,960 shares to 60,705 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,248 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

