Sterling Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $871,574; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Lifted Stake

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $175.62. About 6.84 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 5,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 79,915 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.85M, down from 84,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $169.01. About 1.17 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 0.03% or 3,366 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il reported 0.96% stake. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.12% or 42,837 shares. Amarillo Bank invested in 0.11% or 1,591 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,487 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Ironwood Llc invested in 53 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schwartz Investment Counsel owns 1,500 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has 587,981 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Cap Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 45,385 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Inc Lc owns 9,119 shares. Somerset Gru Limited Co has 10.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chemung Canal Trust holds 7,967 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.61% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,309 shares. Intersect Limited reported 2,761 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 6,610 shares to 64,900 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 98,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).