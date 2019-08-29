Sterling Capital Management Has Trimmed Hasbro (HAS) Stake; US Concrete Has 1.01 Sentiment

US Concrete Inc (USCR) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 81 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 80 cut down and sold stakes in US Concrete Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 15.03 million shares, down from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding US Concrete Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 56 New Position: 25.

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Hasbro Inc (HAS) stake by 22.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 8,767 shares as Hasbro Inc (HAS)’s stock rose 18.68%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 29,888 shares with $2.54M value, down from 38,655 last quarter. Hasbro Inc now has $13.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.35. About 214,343 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lope; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro And Quidd Team Up To Create And Sell Rare, Digital Stickers; 14/03/2018 – S&P: Hasbro Rating Outlook Is Stable; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow jumps 350 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tamino Minerals, Inc. has a Geologic Report on its Property soon to be NI 43-101 Report – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Only 4 Pot Stocks Worth Considering Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ECB has room to ease but must consider stability risks: Lagarde – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Listing Aramco in Tokyo has logic on its side – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hasbro has $11500 highest and $82 lowest target. $104.40’s average target is -5.39% below currents $110.35 stock price. Hasbro had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $82 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.37M for 12.60 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) stake by 3,180 shares to 651,726 valued at $73.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cigna Corp stake by 15,559 shares and now owns 58,130 shares. Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 859,018 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 6,538 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Ltd. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.03% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 7,133 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Com Dc holds 0.02% or 2,893 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 3,019 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 28,642 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 316,137 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 227,695 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 74,374 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.02% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 85,039 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 1.49% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Art Advsr Lc stated it has 16,330 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Barry Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested in 6,639 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related services and products for the construction industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $654.31 million. It operates through two divisions, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. It has a 41.43 P/E ratio. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customersÂ’ job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. Concrete (USCR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Concrete (USCR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “US Concrete EPS of $0.23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Concrete Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : HPT, TERP, CLNY, CBM, TAC, ERF, VYGR, USCR, RMR, URGN, SMLP, PGNX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 71,945 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC