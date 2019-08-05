Sterling Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $5.82 Million; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Headinvest Has Trimmed Its Stake

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 138,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.05 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 9.76M shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 160 FROM EUR 110; 03/05/2018 – Musk’s bizarre earnings call was ‘the most unusual’ in this Morgan Stanley analyst’s 20-year career; 26/04/2018 – FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC 6269.TW : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – Telstra Target Price Cut 12% to A$3/Share by Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 09/05/2018 – CSR Target Cut 5% to A$4.75/Share by Morgan Stanley; 09/05/2018 – ADIENT PLC ADNT.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 20/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 22 FROM EUR 20.10

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.83. About 4.80 million shares traded or 36.00% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 0.48% or 6,349 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.43 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 249,022 shares. Seabridge Lc reported 60,153 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 675,454 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Legacy Private reported 14,422 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc owns 279,838 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 46,000 are owned by Ally Financial. Accuvest Advisors reported 3,476 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company has 269,074 shares. Horan Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 1,085 shares stake. Cutter And Brokerage holds 2,337 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation holds 0.4% or 776,027 shares. Tower Bridge has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 70,717 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.05 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.16 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street holds 0.16% or 185,273 shares in its portfolio. Sit Assoc Inc reported 267,675 shares. 682,593 were reported by Natixis Advsrs L P. Balyasny Asset Management has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 225 are held by Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.23% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 904,634 shares. Duncker Streett Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 8,983 shares. Roanoke Asset New York holds 41,413 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Dana Inv Advsrs has invested 1.39% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,334 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.43% or 6.43 million shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Lc owns 800,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4,850 shares to 24,612 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 358,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP).

