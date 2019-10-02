Sterling Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by $392,790 as Stock Rose; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $7.71 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 47,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 153,425 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19M, down from 200,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 3.41 million shares traded or 36.82% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 13,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 95,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, up from 82,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 298,772 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $354,364 activity. 600 shares valued at $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, 1832 Asset LP has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Garde Capital owns 1,807 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 14 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 24,330 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Llc reported 2.38% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 398,986 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stratos Wealth has 0.19% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mathes, a New York-based fund reported 13,214 shares. Carroll Fincl holds 463 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 120,142 shares. Hm Payson accumulated 8,430 shares. Proffitt & Goodson invested in 2,551 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx stated it has 0.41% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 3,395 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 50.40 million shares or 0.47% less from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 35,302 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 158,194 shares. Cardinal Mgmt Limited Liability Com Ct has 1.21 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). 9,294 were reported by Cim Invest Mangement. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 99,533 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 16,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 299,511 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg reported 17,285 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 30,633 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 1,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 685,932 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). 8,039 were accumulated by Finemark Bankshares And Trust.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,780 activity.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 14,838 shares to 23,230 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,799 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).