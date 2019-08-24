Sterling Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Hologic (HOLX) as Share Price Rose; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Boosted Its Position by $3.72 Million

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 14,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.45 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 1.52 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 619.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 38,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 44,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 511,155 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14,930 shares to 253,549 shares, valued at $15.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 218,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GNC Holdings (GNC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Expand – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Hologic (HOLX) – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hologic launches new additions to aesthetic treatment portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Integra Lifesciences’ (IART) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hologic Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 13,800 shares to 29,700 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,490 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).