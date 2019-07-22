Sterling Capital Management Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Share Price Rose; Harvest Capital Management Has Raised Its Csx Com (CSX) Position by $355,200

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 176,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,942 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31 million, down from 436,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.54. About 10.40 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: City heavyweight joins fintech backed by JPMorgan and NEX; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.31. About 7.97 million shares traded or 77.19% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 138,565 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $59.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Appian Corp by 15,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Properties Of Ame (NYSE:RPAI).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 580,093 are owned by Whittier Tru Co. 51,150 are held by Hamel Associates Incorporated. Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 0.85% or 866,202 shares. Of Virginia Lc has 39,643 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Moreover, Becker Capital Management has 2.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 702,774 shares. Cardinal holds 1.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 54,168 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.4% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 69,780 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 45,195 shares. Albert D Mason Inc reported 2,082 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Phillips Financial Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.27% or 13,390 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bain Cap Equity Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.34% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Alleghany Corp De invested in 11.55% or 3.26 million shares. Cna Financial Corporation accumulated 55,000 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Bath Savings Company has 3,498 shares. Capital Guardian Tru, a California-based fund reported 942,300 shares. 10,141 were accumulated by At Financial Bank. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 8,308 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability invested in 8.85 million shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4,079 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0.09% or 74,671 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams Inc invested in 0.04% or 6,988 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,718 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel reported 12,829 shares. Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 6,192 shares. Country Tru Bank & Trust reported 3,663 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $179.09 million activity.