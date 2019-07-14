Sterling Capital Management Has Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $320,643 as Share Value Declined; Timkensteel (TMST) Share Price Declined While Bronson Point Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $870,000

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 312,971 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 1,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,953 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.65M, down from 86,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 153,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Timken Company: Ready To Keep Rolling – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) CEO Tim Timken on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Faced With Near-Term Uncertainties, International Markets To Drive Tenaris’ Growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “TimkenSteel (TMST) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Zacks.com” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Sprouts Farmers Market, Timken Steel, Mobile Mini, and Repligen â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 0.57% or 607,207 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd holds 0.47% or 25,097 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Limited Liability owns 39,186 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Groesbeck Investment Nj accumulated 4,320 shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas owns 2.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 81,656 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 3,764 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance Com holds 0.23% or 91,100 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il has invested 1.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 1,435 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,264 shares. 4,146 are held by Toth Advisory. Nomura has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baltimore holds 1.45% or 39,854 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of stock or 9,410 shares. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. The insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $841,392 worth of stock was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Dow Stocks Not Allowing the DJIA a Proper Rally – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “3M cuts its life insurance plan for retirees – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3M (MMM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 22,100 shares to 75,348 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Holdings Inc by 73,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,145 shares, and has risen its stake in A.