Sterling Capital Management Has Lifted Fiserv (FISV) Stake By $4.08 Million; Shorts at REELTIME RENTALS (RLTR) Raised By 255.07%

REELTIME RENTALS INC (OTCMKTS:RLTR) had an increase of 255.07% in short interest. RLTR’s SI was 122,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 255.07% from 34,500 shares previously. With 52,200 avg volume, 2 days are for REELTIME RENTALS INC (OTCMKTS:RLTR)’s short sellers to cover RLTR’s short positions. It closed at $0.0079 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 159.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 46,316 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 75,371 shares with $6.65M value, up from 29,055 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $72.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $107.19. About 1.08M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 40,195 shares to 518,025 valued at $51.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mettler (NYSE:MTD) stake by 3,394 shares and now owns 7,168 shares. Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 2.43% above currents $107.19 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21.

Reeltime Rentals, Inc., a multimedia company, develops, produces, and distributes virtual reality contents and technologies in the United States. The company has market cap of $132,609. It offers ReelTime VR, a virtual reality app, which is technologically advanced and creative content of any application to be released to the public. It currently has negative earnings.