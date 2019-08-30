Sterling Capital Management Has Lifted Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stake By $769,830; Aerocentury (ACY)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) stake by 66.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 76,983 shares as Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)’s stock declined 7.87%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 191,983 shares with $2.08 million value, up from 115,000 last quarter. Diamondrock Hospitality Co now has $1.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 362,780 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

Aerocentury Corp (ACY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 3 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 4 reduced and sold stock positions in Aerocentury Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 261,436 shares, down from 266,210 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Aerocentury Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Leisure Capital Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in AeroCentury Corp. for 50,300 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 63,990 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 249 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 86,083 shares.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.83 million.

