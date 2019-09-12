Sterling Capital Management Has Increased Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding By $7.82 Million; Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (GIFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.09, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 31 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 26 decreased and sold their positions in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 8.58 million shares, down from 8.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gulf Island Fabrication Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 9.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 84,115 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 962,146 shares with $90.00M value, up from 878,031 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $45.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 1.79M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for clients in the gas and oil, and marine industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $95.08 million. The firm fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the gas and oil industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It currently has negative earnings. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning.

Kokino Llc holds 35.21% of its portfolio in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 226,285 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glacier Peak Capital Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 21,000 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 34,979 shares.

More notable recent Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GIFI) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gulf Island Announces Executive Appointments Nasdaq:GIFI – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gulf Island Announces Project Award Nasdaq:GIFI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gulf Island Awarded Two Additional Navy Vessels – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 42,104 shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) has declined 22.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIFI News: 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island’s Hldrs Overwhelmingly Support Reelection of the Board’s Nominees; 22/03/2018 – Piton Capital Partners LLC Reports 7.1% Stake In Gulf Island Fabrication; 06/04/2018 – Piton Capital Calls for Gulf Island to Reduce Board Size and Lower Compensation for Board Members; 22/03/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 7.1% STAKE IN GULF ISLAND FABRICATION AS OF MARCH 21 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Gulf Island Delivers Petrochemical Modules for Ethylene Plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana; 25/04/2018 – Piton Capital Boosts Gulf Island Fabrication Stake to 9.3%; Reported 7.9% Stake Earlier This Month; 06/04/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS A 7.9 PCT STAKE IN GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC GIFI.O AS OF APRIL 4; 25/05/2018 – Gulf Island Shipyard Awarded 3300HP ABS-Rated Towboat Newbuild Project With One Option; 16/05/2018 – GiFi optimizes Merchandise Financial Planning with TXT Retail, an Aptos Company; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island Fabrication: Revenue Backlog $262M as of April 25

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stake by 68,190 shares to 434,140 valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 399,255 shares and now owns 70,760 shares. Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was reduced too.

More recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Inv invested in 0.59% or 33,489 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 23,610 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Buckingham Cap Mgmt invested in 44,554 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,386 shares. Srb Corp stated it has 5,786 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.22% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 1.58M shares. Enterprise Services has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 18,138 are held by Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa. Ghp Invest Inc accumulated 10,767 shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Smith Moore And holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,579 shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Financial Limited Liability has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 1.62% or 40,548 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $110.25’s average target is 7.89% above currents $102.19 stock price. Phillips 66 had 12 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 10. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PSX in report on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target in Friday, May 17 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Monday, July 8 report.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $165,816 was bought by LOWE JOHN E.