Sterling Capital Management Has Decreased Duke Energy (DUK) Stake by $10.48 Million; Cooke & Bieler LP Has Decreased Its Position in Progressive (PGR) by $12.76 Million as Shares Rose

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 69.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 119,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 51,881 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 170,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 1.60M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Progressive (PGR) by 21.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 161,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 601,589 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.09M, down from 763,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Progressive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.45. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.32 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schweitzer Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) by 51,142 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $67.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 181,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 0.53% or 114,648 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 3.12 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited reported 275 shares stake. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.23% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 555,368 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp invested 0.22% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Navellier And Associates Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 41,707 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6,793 shares. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Next Gru has 7,071 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 65,130 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.16% or 2.73M shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Massachusetts Fincl Service Com Ma has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fayez Sarofim has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20,200 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $102.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 36,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.52 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.