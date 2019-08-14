Sterling Capital Management Decreased Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Holding by $10.08 Million as Market Value Declined; Iamgold (IAG) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lowered Its Position by $319,377

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 122,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 680,820 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.99 million, down from 803,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 210,720 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 106,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,345 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119,000, down from 140,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 3.71M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 26,800 shares to 112,372 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 94,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

