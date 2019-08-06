Sterling Capital Management Decreased Its Enbridge (ENB) Position by $11.48 Million; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Has Boosted by Capital Guardian Trust Company

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 318,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.54M, down from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 4.79 million shares traded or 52.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 171,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65 million, up from 161,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 5.47M shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 1.39M shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $73.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) by 87,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge Inc. (ENB) CEO Al Monaco on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “High-Yield TFSA Investors: Is CIBC (TSX:CM) or Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock a Buy Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge pipeline faces Wisconsin tribe lawsuit seeking removal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top TSX Stocks for the Income-Hungry Investor – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 58,597 shares to 224,470 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 82,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,800 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Abbott’s Alinity – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial has invested 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 74,287 were reported by Boston Advsr Limited Company. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Park Natl Oh has 549,981 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lakeview Prtnrs holds 6,992 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Hills Bancorporation & Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 28,095 shares. Essex Invest Ltd owns 1,729 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 3.67% or 231,471 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Llc holds 0.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 1.99 million shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation holds 50,824 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 486,900 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 15,115 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability owns 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btr Cap Management Inc owns 1.65% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 107,430 shares.