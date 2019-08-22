Sterling Capital Management Decreased Its Avery Dennison (AVY) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) Last Week

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) stake by 3.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 3,738 shares as Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)’s stock rose 5.85%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 120,631 shares with $13.63 million value, down from 124,369 last quarter. Avery Dennison Corp now has $9.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $114.8. About 164,709 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125

Among 3 analysts covering Sophos Group Plc (LON:SOPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sophos Group Plc has GBX 490 highest and GBX 300 lowest target. GBX 456.67’s average target is 17.88% above currents GBX 387.4 stock price. Sophos Group Plc had 22 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 420 target. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 15. UBS maintained the shares of SOPH in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 15. Credit Suisse maintained Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform” rating. See Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 360.00 New Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Unchanged

15/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 480.00 New Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 375.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 385.00 New Target: GBX 480.00 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 385.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 320.00 Downgrade

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 138,565 shares to 1.40 million valued at $59.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc stake by 85,608 shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Avery Dennison has $13200 highest and $105 lowest target. $116.50’s average target is 1.48% above currents $114.8 stock price. Avery Dennison had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 15. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13200 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23 million for 17.61 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Avery Dennison Corporation’s (NYSE:AVY) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$110, Is It Time To Put Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), The Stock That Zoomed 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc Downgrades Avery Dennison After Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avery Dennison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,344 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt Comm invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Horizon Investments Ltd owns 2,397 shares. Nomura Incorporated invested in 10,700 shares. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Alphaone Inv Limited Liability Co reported 247 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv holds 0.05% or 228,278 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,600 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 0% or 100 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Maryland Mngmt owns 1,900 shares. Diversified Company holds 0.34% or 62,463 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc has invested 0.04% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 108,182 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 61,056 shares.

More recent Sophos Group plc (LON:SOPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Sophos Group plc’s (LON:SOPH) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Does Sophos Group plc’s (LON:SOPH) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Sophos Group plcâ€™s (LON:SOPH) 7.0% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company has market cap of 1.88 billion GBP. The firm offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It has a 71.74 P/E ratio. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution.