Sterling Capital Management Cut Universal Health Services (UHS) Holding; Shorts at Mustang Bio (MBIO) Raised By 9.74%

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Universal Health Services (UHS) stake by 71.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 10,816 shares as Universal Health Services (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 4,374 shares with $570,000 value, down from 15,190 last quarter. Universal Health Services now has $13.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $152.96. About 837,035 shares traded or 31.80% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) had an increase of 9.74% in short interest. MBIO’s SI was 642,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.74% from 585,100 shares previously. With 1.15M avg volume, 1 days are for Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s short sellers to cover MBIO’s short positions. The SI to Mustang Bio Inc’s float is 4.1%. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 145,113 shares traded. Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has declined 52.27% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MBIO News: 23/04/2018 – Mustang Bio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 26; 09/04/2018 – Mustang Bio at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mustang Bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBIO); 30/05/2018 – Mustang Bio Announces Preclinical Data on Potency of its CAR T Cells in Glioblastoma Published in JCI Insight; 15/03/2018 Mustang Bio Announces Key Leadership Appointments; 03/04/2018 – Mustang Bio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 9-10; 23/04/2018 – Mustang Bio Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 27

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. The company has market cap of $179.20 million. The Company’s lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

More notable recent Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mustang Bio to Present at Scientific Conferences in September 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mustang Bio Announces License Agreement with CSL Behring for the Cytegrityâ„¢ Stable Producer Cell Line for the Production of MB-107 Lentiviral Gene Therapy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mustang Bio gene therapy for bubble boy disease nabs RMAT tag in U.S.; shares up 12% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : TVIX, RTRX, QQQ, TSLA, MBIO, TQQQ – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Share Price Is Down 52% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Health Services has $14600 highest and $130 lowest target. $138’s average target is -9.78% below currents $152.96 stock price. Universal Health Services had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14600 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased S&P Global Inc stake by 2,685 shares to 9,221 valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped A stake by 32,489 shares and now owns 61,151 shares. Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) was raised too.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Meritage Port Mgmt accumulated 4,360 shares. Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 2,113 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 2,902 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi owns 3,080 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co holds 711,535 shares. First Personal Financial Service stated it has 5 shares. Earnest Limited Co has 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0.11% or 368,976 shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 1,519 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 617,311 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Blair William Il holds 1,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.42M for 16.77 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.