Sterling Capital Management Cut By $1.82 Million Its Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) Stake; Scotia Capital Has Increased Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake By $4.13 Million

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) stake by 2.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 14,916 shares as Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 636,810 shares with $78.12M value, down from 651,726 last quarter. Fidelity National Info Serv now has $82.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $133.14. About 1.05M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Scotia Capital Inc increased Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc acquired 111,687 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 3.57M shares with $132.23 million value, up from 3.46 million last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp now has $19.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 123,729 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 432,723 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Shine Invest Advisory Serv has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oakbrook Ltd Liability invested in 10,712 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,420 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc stated it has 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Co reported 57,950 shares. Paloma Prns reported 9,332 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has 1.51 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc accumulated 40,815 shares. 21,948 were accumulated by Fruth Invest Management. California-based Advisor Partners Llc has invested 0.12% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Salem Counselors reported 0.01% stake. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 214 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $865.35M for 23.78 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $145.77’s average target is 9.49% above currents $133.14 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 19 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 12.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) stake by 177,050 shares to 238,047 valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Transunion stake by 22,340 shares and now owns 97,688 shares. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.