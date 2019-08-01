Sterling Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); Ccm Investment Advisers Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) Upped by $2.73 Million

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 37,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 112,344 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, up from 74,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 340,266 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 10,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.65 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 2.00M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 75,998 shares to 89,769 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 22,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,986 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Mgmt accumulated 200 shares. Horan Capital Management accumulated 0.26% or 31,418 shares. 6,300 were reported by Tributary Cap Ltd Company. 6,507 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Ubs Oconnor has 87,046 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,450 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 1.02M shares. Moreover, Putnam Invests Lc has 0.09% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.3% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Adirondack Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1,270 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company has 34,183 shares. Hl Serv holds 0% or 5,746 shares in its portfolio. Brookmont Management owns 7,382 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,807 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Smithfield Tru Company holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 20,850 shares. Kiltearn Partners Llp has 2.55% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1.23 million shares. Bessemer Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 93,440 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 32 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Wisconsin-based Mason Street has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Citigroup holds 84,455 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp stated it has 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Dupont Capital Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1,699 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.18% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Conning owns 576,334 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department reported 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 12,757 shares.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 10,035 shares to 13,225 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).