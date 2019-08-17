Sterling Capital Management Boosted Treehouse Foods (THS) Position; India Fund (IFN) Has 0.78 Sentiment

India Fund Inc (IFN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 18 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 23 sold and reduced stock positions in India Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 7.80 million shares, down from 8.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding India Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) stake by 13.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 46,210 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)’s stock declined 11.14%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 391,474 shares with $25.27 million value, up from 345,264 last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc now has $2.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 340,789 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 2.69% of its portfolio in The India Fund, Inc. for 1.82 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 70,765 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 39,050 shares. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Capital Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 162,911 shares.

The India Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $542.94 million. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies.

The stock increased 1.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 40,994 shares traded. The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) has declined 12.79% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 5,500 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has 3,049 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 17,396 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Lc. Amg National Tru Bank & Trust invested in 6,344 shares. D E Shaw & holds 489,375 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 34,100 are held by Nordea Mngmt Ab. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 9,730 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 10,274 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd reported 0.68% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 1.16M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs reported 42,398 shares. 784,826 are owned by Lord Abbett Limited Company. Fmr Lc has invested 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 11,400 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 30.94% above currents $51.17 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Friday, August 2. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”.

