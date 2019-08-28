Sterling Capital Management Boosted Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG)

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 6.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 14,930 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 253,549 shares with $15.18M value, up from 238,619 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $30.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 2.20M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval

Among 3 analysts covering John Laing Group Plc (LON:JLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. John Laing Group Plc has GBX 451 highest and GBX 389 lowest target. GBX 414.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents GBX 353 stock price. John Laing Group Plc had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Peel Hunt. The stock of John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 7. See John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 440.00 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight New Target: GBX 430.00 Initiates Starts

05/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 425.00 Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 451.00 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 358.00 New Target: GBX 389.00 Downgrade

More news for John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) were recently published by: Forbes.com, which released: “John Laing Environmental Fund Ups Renewable Energy Stakes Via $65M Raise – Forbes” on October 15, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “A Closer Look At Johns Lyng Group Limited’s (ASX:JLG) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 0.56% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 353. About 933,017 shares traded or 46.03% up from the average. John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. The company has market cap of 1.74 billion GBP. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management divisions. It has a 11.1 P/E ratio. The firm originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E had bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Mngmt Inc holds 0.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 36,907 shares. Tcw Gru Inc invested 0.62% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Tennessee-based Argent Commerce has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 49,168 shares. Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Natl Inv Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,192 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.78% or 111,048 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 14,173 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 525 shares. Bourgeon Capital Lc holds 1.23% or 34,963 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,456 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 349 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arosa Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 163,653 shares. King Wealth holds 0.21% or 11,127 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 62.90% above currents $46.55 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 9. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James.