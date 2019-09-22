Sterling Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Extended Stay America (STAY) as Stock Price Declined; Icon Plc (ICLR) Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Upped Stake by $2.06 Million as Share Price Rose

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 13,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 261,887 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.32 million, up from 248,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $154.72. About 178,249 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) by 1521.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 2.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.34 million, up from 154,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 909,583 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,447 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Kepos Cap LP has 300,000 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 175,310 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 653,996 shares. Mesirow Financial Inv has invested 1.2% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). California Public Employees Retirement reported 324,668 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Mngmt owns 551,976 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 84,441 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd owns 2.73 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 271,939 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Principal Gp Inc invested 0.09% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 510,888 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. also bought $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,487 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $165.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 135,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,780 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

