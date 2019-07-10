Sterling Bancorp (STL)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Both Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp 20 4.35 N/A 1.99 10.36 OFG Bancorp 20 3.59 N/A 1.64 11.72

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sterling Bancorp and OFG Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sterling Bancorp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of OFG Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sterling Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 0.00% 10.3% 1.4% OFG Bancorp 0.00% 9.5% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.3. OFG Bancorp on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sterling Bancorp and OFG Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.5% respectively. About 0.7% of Sterling Bancorp’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of OFG Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sterling Bancorp -3.37% 1.58% 2.18% 11.76% -15.14% 24.89% OFG Bancorp -2.78% -0.62% -4.09% 5.42% 41.99% 16.89%

For the past year Sterling Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than OFG Bancorp.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats on 8 of the 9 factors OFG Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 13 offices in Westchester County, 8 in New York City, 9 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, and 2 in Long Island, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.