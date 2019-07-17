Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shareholder Earnest Partners Lowered Its Position by $27.29 Million as Share Price Rose; Vident Investment Advisory Has Increased Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Position by $415,124; Share Value Rose

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 70.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 628,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 1.04M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 3,518 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,286 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 22,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.6. About 631,043 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has been the subject of recent analyst coverage and news reports.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Resolution Capital Ltd owns 2.5% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 645,994 shares. 22,285 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust. Aperio Group reported 127,122 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling Inc owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Heitman Real Est Securities reported 160,097 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Carroll Finance Assocs has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated invested 1.62% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Keybank National Association Oh owns 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 35,042 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 0.18% or 1.59 million shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl reported 112,703 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap reported 41,186 shares. Conning reported 3,551 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv reported 2,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,827 shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 7,824 shares to 17,011 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,894 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,945 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 28,922 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc invested 0.43% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 151,200 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 19,172 shares. Second Curve Ltd Company reported 231,200 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 209,983 shares. Glenmede Co Na stated it has 253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 337,196 shares. 10 invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Victory accumulated 3.80 million shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Macquarie Gp Limited reported 956,234 shares stake.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. STL’s profit will be $111.14 million for 9.97 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.