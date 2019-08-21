Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Raised Position in Anglogold Ashanti (AU) by $1.22 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 3.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.00 million, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 879,017 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (AU) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 93,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 3.17 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53M, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.21% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 3.17M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESIGNATION OF SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN, WITH LAST FIVE YEARS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450Moz; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS IT IS BOARD’S INTENTION THAT A SUCCESSOR WILL HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED BEFORE VENKATAKRISHNAN’S DEPARTURE; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J – PRODUCTION, COSTS AND CAPITAL REMAIN ON-TRACK TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Intends to Appoint New CEO Before Mr. Venkatakrishnan’s Departure; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI ANGJ.J SAYS OWED $84 MLN IN VAT AND FUEL REFUNDS BY TANZANIA GOVERNMENT, $65 MLN BY DRC; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 21/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice In Terms Of Section 45(5)(a) Of The Companies Act 71 Of 2008, As Amended

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14,265 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $290.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) by 37,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Valley National Advisers stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 13,185 shares. 2.38M are owned by Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 7.50 million shares. Paloma Prns Management stated it has 117,616 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Charles Schwab Invest reported 1.32 million shares stake. Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Corp owns 2.94% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 938,904 shares. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 486,241 shares. Legal General Plc invested in 251,531 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 106 shares. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated owns 566,530 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 1,272 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

