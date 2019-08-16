Sterling Bancorp (STL) Holder Hilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding Boosted by Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 651,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 653,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 1.12M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 5,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 15,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 10,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.3. About 2.63M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares reported 4,769 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,596 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 44,928 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Drexel Morgan And reported 1.57% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Private Ocean Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Brookstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 16,437 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 110,514 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,633 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.1% or 60,500 shares. 313,666 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Ltd. Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc owns 140 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP stated it has 0.74% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 5,796 were accumulated by Washington Trust Bank & Trust. Tcw Gru Incorporated stated it has 18,701 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,491 shares to 51 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 64,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,449 shares, and cut its stake in Calamos Strategic Totl Retn (CSQ).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector Spider (Prn) (XLE) by 20,870 shares to 20,993 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 345,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Alerian Ml Etn (Prn) (AMJ).

