Sterling Bancorp (STL) Holder Hilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $11.73 Million; Reinsurance Grp Amer New (RGA) Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Trimmed Its Holding

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Amer New (RGA) by 64.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 2,054 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292,000, down from 5,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Amer New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $153.97. About 379,230 shares traded or 28.64% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 651,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 653,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 744,936 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.80M for 8.83 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

