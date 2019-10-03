Sterling Bancorp (STL) Forms $19.26 Double Top; Gse Systems (GVP) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Sterling Bancorp (STL) formed double top with $20.42 target or 6.00% above today’s $19.26 share price. Sterling Bancorp (STL) has $3.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 1.03M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp

Gse Systems Inc (GVP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 9 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 11 trimmed and sold positions in Gse Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.26 million shares, up from 4.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gse Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.80M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold Sterling Bancorp shares while 95 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 174.43 million shares or 7.60% less from 188.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc reported 302,680 shares stake. Focused Wealth Management invested in 0% or 721 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 1.68M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh, Germany-based fund reported 47,400 shares. 127,107 were reported by Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Fsi Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.29% or 11,611 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P reported 9.37 million shares stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 298,937 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc invested in 95,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 14,106 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 16,137 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc invested in 0.32% or 638,503 shares.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 12,498 shares traded. GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has declined 19.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.63% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in GSE Systems, Inc. for 786,638 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.38% invested in the company for 324,690 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 125,500 shares.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.56 million. It operates in two divisions, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. It currently has negative earnings. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $241,227 activity.