Sterling Bancorp (STL) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Hrt Financial Increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake By $2.86 Million

Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. STL’s profit would be $110.80 million giving it 9.01 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Sterling Bancorp’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 697,781 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C

Hrt Financial Llc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 167.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It has a 10.02 P/E ratio. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 16.41% above currents $60.51 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 16 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, September 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform”.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16 million on Thursday, May 23.