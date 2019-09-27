Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stock Price Rose While Clover Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $462,000; Eagle Boston Investment Management Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Has Cut by $2.54 Million

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 357,591 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 61.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 49,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 30,581 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59M, down from 80,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 194,948 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.54 million for 7.29 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 9,588 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Lc accumulated 362,078 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 14,194 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.42% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Federated Investors Pa invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Benjamin F Edwards Company holds 0% or 179 shares. Marietta Partners Ltd Liability invested in 3,848 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 7,662 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 229 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 46,672 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd stated it has 0.15% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Alyeska Group LP has invested 0.13% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Omers Administration has invested 0.07% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Swiss Bankshares holds 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 630,633 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership invested in 4,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 174.43 million shares or 7.60% less from 188.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 638,503 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 1.68 million are held by Northern Trust. 16,137 were accumulated by Bancorporation. Stifel Financial invested in 0.03% or 466,940 shares. Hrt Financial invested in 0.02% or 12,317 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited owns 18,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 3.74 million shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Archford Strategies accumulated 273 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 4,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Ejf Ltd Liability Company has invested 5.19% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). 2.37 million were reported by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Skyline Asset Lp holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 524,625 shares. Smith Graham & Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Brinker Cap reported 31,920 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.