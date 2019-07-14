Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stake Held by Fmr Llc; Bokf Boosted Its Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $5.12 Million

Bokf increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 131.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 86,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,726 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 65,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.76 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 81198.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93M, up from 2,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 1.14 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.67 million shares. Scotia Cap reported 13,861 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company owns 2,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.17 million are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 33,645 shares. 55,722 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.06% or 288,205 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd invested in 39,878 shares or 0.52% of the stock. 10 reported 167,490 shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 28,774 shares. Credit Limited reported 21,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 100,329 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 2.33M shares stake. Lord Abbett & stated it has 0.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,086 shares to 98,782 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 7,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,486 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated owns 15,093 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Hap Trading Ltd Llc owns 24,730 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Com has 1.71 million shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 0% stake. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.06% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Systematic Mngmt Lp reported 1.12 million shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 80,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 136 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 306,938 shares.