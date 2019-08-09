Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Upped Stake; Penn Capital Management Co Continues to Hold Stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 147.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 21,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 35,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 14,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 510,296 shares traded or 28.94% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 1.45 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,913 shares to 7,095 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 37,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,462 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 220,168 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0% or 189 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 1.17 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Forest Hill Capital Lc holds 4.81% or 285,792 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 4,670 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc owns 33,919 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1,489 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 86,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Company reported 1.92% stake. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 225,380 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,942 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Mgmt Ltd has 21,255 shares. 8,568 were reported by Mariner Ltd Liability.

