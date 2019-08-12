Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Raised Position; Synovus Financial Has Upped Its Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $394,944 as Stock Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 1.11 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 4,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 71,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 66,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 43,860 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 0% or 136 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 500 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt owns 21,484 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 1.71 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 7,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Ltd Company holds 12,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 5 shares. Sterling Lc holds 0.01% or 37,564 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 111,900 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 238,516 shares. Shelton Capital Management has 296 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,709 shares to 125,054 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 6,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,802 shares, and cut its stake in Avanos Med Inc.