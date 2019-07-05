Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Shareholder Castine Capital Management Cut Position by $8.11 Million; United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined While Restructuring Capital Associates LP Trimmed Its Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 450,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 784,721 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 448,758 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Second Curve Limited Co has 3.28% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 36,849 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd holds 0% or 290,271 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 112,694 shares. 21,484 were reported by Eagle Ridge Management. Pnc Grp owns 42,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank has 388,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Credit Suisse Ag has 363,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd reported 914,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability owns 17,945 shares.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. STL’s profit will be $111.14M for 9.93 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 50,986 shares to 223,055 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 14,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,965 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.96 million for 7.32 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.