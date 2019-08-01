Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Market Valuation Rose While Crawford Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake; Wallace Capital Management Position in Loews (L) Has Raised as Valuation Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 781,692 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, up from 741,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 2.05 million shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 19,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 425,555 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40 million, up from 406,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 1.18 million shares traded or 10.27% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,545 shares to 9,633 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 5,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,798 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. On Monday, February 11 TISCH JAMES S sold $479,614 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 10,528 shares. $479,495 worth of stock was sold by TISCH ANDREW H on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life invested 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 4,638 shares. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Moreover, Conning Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Brave Asset Mgmt has 4,950 shares. Artisan Partnership has invested 0.14% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pension Ser has 361,355 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Communications owns 147,556 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services invested in 0% or 8,750 shares. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 8,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Lc accumulated 4,555 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Sg Americas Secs invested in 39,357 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Lc stated it has 37,564 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 4,208 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Comerica Comml Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 489,015 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 32,499 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.35 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners has 62,239 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Com holds 0% or 17,412 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Co has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 257,762 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 52,728 shares. Fsi Gru Limited Company holds 10,738 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 338,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 45,600 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Ejf Ltd holds 2.61M shares.