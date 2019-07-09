Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Holder Second Curve Capital Has Increased Stake by $3.06 Million as Valuation Rose; Boston Partners Position in Dsp Group (DSPG) Has Trimmed by $1.61 Million as Share Value Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 115,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 180,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 112,648 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 16.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 11/04/2018 – DSP Concepts Promotes Car Audio Expert Michael Fabry as General Manager of its Stuttgart Office; 07/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Partners with Grapeshot, Becomes First Video DSP to Mandate Only Brand Safe Supply is Served for Advertisers; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Feat; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 1.15M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region

More notable recent DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DSP Group Extends its Collaboration with Technicolor to Bring Voice Enabled Solutions to Market – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DSP Group Inc.’s Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “DSP Group’s SmartVoice Tech Enables Alexa Voice Experiences in New Lenovoâ„¢ Smart Tabs – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DSP Group Inc.’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bezeq Enhances Enterprise Solutions with ULE Technology by Crow’s Group Systems Based on DSP Group’s Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $453,968 for 171.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.01% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 240,336 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 6,540 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 12,049 shares. State Street invested in 219,130 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested in 70,957 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 94,448 shares. 49 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Perritt Cap Management invested in 1.11% or 209,889 shares. American Grp Inc stated it has 2,276 shares. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated reported 244,215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 69,475 shares. Heartland holds 10,390 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 1,557 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 7,260 shares to 385,724 shares, valued at $20.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 154,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).