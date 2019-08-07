Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lowered Holding; Davidson D A & Company Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Decreased by $1.45 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 117,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 938,904 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.49M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 1.06M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 22,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 130,439 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, down from 153,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 4.85M shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.97 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1. Hein LeLand J sold $2.49M worth of stock or 39,583 shares. Shares for $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 15,100 shares stake. Advisory Network Llc owns 25,229 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Old National State Bank In invested in 99,785 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Northern Corporation accumulated 3.73M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.97M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id reported 232,358 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 349,139 shares. Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.8% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 581,471 were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. 1.47 million are held by River Road Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Profund Advsrs Ltd owns 20,830 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 300 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 133,248 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Oh has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 4,701 are owned by Roberts Glore And Inc Il.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 20.28 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 266 shares to 16,412 shares, valued at $28.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 9,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Innovator Etfs Tr.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 23,091 shares to 239,964 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 509,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.74 million for 9.10 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.