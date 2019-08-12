Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Holder Ejf Capital Has Decreased Position by $13.85 Million; Force Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Autonation (AN) by $968,870 as Share Value Rose

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 539,028 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 769,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.62 million, down from 3.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 1.10M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 9,300 shares. Teton Advisors holds 0.31% or 168,509 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 57,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 338,139 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 474,932 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 40,179 shares. Moreover, Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Monarch Prns Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 124,057 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 36,849 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 29,957 shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 721 shares or 0% of the stock. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.03% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Brinker Capital accumulated 42,978 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 5,213 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,699 shares to 30,534 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 794,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.75M for 9.00 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. The insider JACKSON MICHAEL J sold 37,104 shares worth $1.56 million.