Sterling Bancorp/De (STL) Holder American International Group Increased Its Holding; Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Enpro Inds (NPO) by $1.25 Million as Valuation Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 19,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 688,982 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.41 million, up from 669,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.54. About 105,475 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp/De (STL) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 27,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 484,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 457,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 1.59M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,291 shares to 99,687 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 3,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,486 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 48,950 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 2.38M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 773,232 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co invested in 0% or 273 shares. 103,559 are held by Colony Grp Lc. Secor Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 34,608 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 1.08 million shares. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 915 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 113,110 shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.12% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) or 176,690 shares. Second Curve Ltd Liability Corp reported 231,200 shares stake. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 337,196 shares. 17,412 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability. The New York-based Markston Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Clover Lp holds 4.63% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 140,000 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,981 activity.