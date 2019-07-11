STERIS plc (STE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Both STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS plc 126 4.55 N/A 3.22 40.76 Hologic Inc. 46 3.88 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates STERIS plc and Hologic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS plc 0.00% 8.6% 5.3% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

STERIS plc has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hologic Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

STERIS plc has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Hologic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. STERIS plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for STERIS plc and Hologic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00 Hologic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

STERIS plc has a -4.46% downside potential and an average price target of $144. Competitively the average price target of Hologic Inc. is $52, which is potential 9.45% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Hologic Inc. seems more appealing than STERIS plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90% of STERIS plc shares and 99.7% of Hologic Inc. shares. 0.4% are STERIS plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Hologic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STERIS plc 0.93% 2.13% 9.34% 9.2% 28.09% 22.99% Hologic Inc. -1.82% -4.57% -0.02% 7.44% 17.21% 9.22%

For the past year STERIS plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Hologic Inc.

Summary

STERIS plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hologic Inc.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.