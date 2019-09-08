STERIS plc (STE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

We will be contrasting the differences between STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS plc 137 4.62 N/A 3.56 41.84 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.50 N/A 3.21 33.27

Table 1 demonstrates STERIS plc and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than STERIS plc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. STERIS plc’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

STERIS plc’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of STERIS plc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. STERIS plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

STERIS plc and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

STERIS plc has a -6.79% downside potential and a consensus price target of $144. Competitively the average price target of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is $119, which is potential 12.03% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. looks more robust than STERIS plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both STERIS plc and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 83.8% respectively. 0.4% are STERIS plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43%

For the past year STERIS plc has stronger performance than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Summary

STERIS plc beats Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.